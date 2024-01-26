Moscow Court Extends Detention of WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich to March

A Moscow court extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for a fourth time on Friday, January 26, scheduling his next hearing for the end of March.

The Lefortovo District Court ruled on Friday that Gershkovich could be held until March 30, 2024, bringing his time in custody to over a year.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested during a work trip on March 29, 2023, on allegations of espionage, which both he and the Wall Street Journal deny.

The US citizen’s detention was upheld in October, and the court has denied previous appeals for him to be transferred to house arrest or be granted bail. Credit: Moscow Courts via Storyful