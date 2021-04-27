Moscow court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 file, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court's decision to restrict activities of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic and his allies. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • FILE- In this file photo taken on Friday, July 17, 2020, Russian opposition leader Ivan Zhdanov speaks to the media as police raids the offices of Alexei Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled Tuesday April 27, 2021, to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. According to Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer representing the foundation, it is no longer allowed to use the media or the internet to distribute content, organize rallies and public events, take part in elections and use bank deposits. (AP photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • FILE- In this file photo taken on Friday, July 17, 2020, Police raid the offices of Alexei Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled Tuesday April 27, 2021, to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court's decision to restrict activities of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic and his allies. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • FILE- In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, Russian security officers walk at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled Tuesday April 27, 2021, to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court's decision to restrict activities of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic and his allies. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
1 / 4

Russia Navalny

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 file, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court's decision to restrict activities of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic and his allies. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARIA LITVINOVA
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday restricted the activities of an organization founded by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a decision on whether it and his offices across Russia should be outlawed as extremist groups.

The ruling on the Foundation for Fighting Corruption by the Moscow City Court was another step in the sweeping crackdown on Navalny, his allies and his political infrastructure.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office had petitioned the court to label the foundation and Navalny's network of regional offices as extremist groups and effectively outlaw their activities. Such a move would expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms.

If the court grants the request, it would be a crippling blow to the beleaguered team of Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic. Navalny has been behind bars since January, and many of his aides and associates were arrested or face criminal charges.

On Monday, the prosecutor's office issued an injunction ordering Navalny's offices in dozens of Russian regions to suspend their activities, after which they effectively shut down. Tuesday's court ruling on the foundation barred it from performing certain activities, and Navalny's allies argued it wouldn't affect the foundation's work.

Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer for the foundation, said it is no longer allowed to use the media or the internet to distribute content or to organize rallies and public events, participate in elections or use bank deposits.

Such restrictions won't disrupt the foundation's work, said director Ivan Zhdanov, arguing that most of the restrictions don't apply to the anti-corruption organization's activities.

“Some nonsense,” Zhdanov tweeted. “(These) aren't going to influence our work in any way.”

Still, Pavlov said he will appeal the court's decision to impose the restrictions.

“It seems to me that the court hastily considered and sustained this motion of the prosecutor's office,” Pavlov told The Associated Press, referring to the motion that was filed Monday.

Navalny’s foundation started 10 years ago and has alleged high-ranking government officials are corrupt by posting colorful and widely watched videos on social media platforms such as YouTube.

One of its latest posts, which has received 116 million views, alleges that a lavish palace on the Black Sea shore was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied there are any links to Putin.

Along with the foundation, Navalny set up a network of regional offices in dozens of regions when he was campaigning to run against Putin in the 2018 presidential election. He eventually was barred from running but kept the infrastructure in place.

The regional sites began their own investigations of graft by local officials and recruited activists, some of whom later ran for public office themselves. The locations also were instrumental in organizing nationwide rallies in support of Navalny this year.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject.

His arrest triggered protests across Russia that proved to be the biggest show of defiance in years. But they didn’t stop authorities from putting Navalny on trial for violating the terms of a suspended sentence while he was in Germany. The sentence stemmed from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has characterized as politically motivated. He was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison and last month was transferred to a penal colony notorious for its harsh conditions.

The foundation and the regional offices have been targeted regularly with raids, fines and detentions of activists before, but Navalny's allies say the extremism petition takes the pressure to a new level.

It remains unclear what evidence the prosecutor's office has against Navalny's organizations because all court proceedings are taking place behind closed doors, and some of the case files have been classified as secret.

The defense team has been reviewing the files since Monday, and Pavlov told the AP they have not yet figured out exactly what implicates Navalny's groups.

“So far (the authorities) have been trying to impress us with the quantity and not the quality of the evidence the prosecutor's office uses to substantiate its demand to liquidate and ban the activities of these organizations,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s a total travesty of justice’ — Russian authorities suspend opposition leader Navalny’s office operations

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

  • Russian court imposes unspecified restrictions on Navalny network

    A Russian court imposed undisclosed restrictions on Tuesday on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group, while it considers a request to ban his network as "extremist". The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday to consider outlawing Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as well as his separately run network of regional campaign offices.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder drove car for 2 shooters: prosecutors

    Prosecutors say the two other suspects in the April 18 killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified by police but have not been charged.

  • Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to another year in jail

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian court sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in jail, just weeks after she finished a prior five-year sentence, a decision Britain called "inhumane". When Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from house arrest last month at the end of a sentence for seeking to overthrow Iran's government, her family had hoped she could go home to London. But she was immediately ordered back into court to face new charges of propaganda against Iran's ruling system.

  • Georgia election official rejects report that his office isn't cooperating with Trump probe

    One of Georgia’s top election officials rebuffed claims that his office is not cooperating with Fulton County prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of last November’s election, saying his office is in active discussions with prosecutors about turning over internal documents relating to Trump’s conduct.

  • The Latest: Ontario getting military help for pandemic surge

    The government of Ontario will be getting help from Canada’s military in dealing with a surge of coronavirus infections, while several other Canadian provinces are tightening health restrictions in hopes of avoiding a similar situation. Ontario has been struggling with a new wave of the pandemic that has seen the number of COVD-19 patients in intensive care surge. Ontario’s Ministry of Health reported 2,271 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday, including 877 in ICUs.

  • Here Are Automakers' Plans for Adding More Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups

    Many automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups in as little as five years. Consumer...

  • Chess: Russia's Nepomniachtchi to challenge Carlsen for world title

    Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi clinched victory at the Candidates Tournament on Monday, earning him the chance to challenge Norway's Magnus Carlsen for the world title later this year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) had suspended the tournament at its halfway point in March 2020 when Russia grounded international flights to slow COVID-19 transmission, raising concerns that foreign players would have trouble returning home. The eight-player tournament resumed earlier this month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of Moscow, with security measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • Sri Lankan Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

    Sri Lanka's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposed ban on wearing full-face veils including Muslim burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a U.N. expert's comment that it would violate international law. The Cabinet approved the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera at its weekly meeting, Weerasekara said on his Facebook page. Weerasekara has called burqas, a garment that covers the body and face worn by some Muslim women, a sign of religious extremism and said a ban would improve national security.

  • Prosecutor details what he said Runcie lied to the grand jury about

    Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie prepared to testify in front of a grand jury late last month by talking to at least one witness in another case that the same grand jury investigated, and then did not tell the truth when asked about it, according to state prosecutors.

  • Four abducted in Burkina Faso feared killed, including two Spanish journalists

    Two Spanish journalists, an Irish NGO worker and one Burkinabe have reportedly been killed after their convoy was attacked by suspected jihadists in eastern Burkina Faso. The journalists were filming a documentary about anti-poaching efforts around the Fada N'Gourma-Pama area which has been blighted by jihadist attacks for the last four years. The Spanish government referred to the journalists by their initials but the Spanish press say they are correspondent David Beriain and cameraman Roberto Fraile. The group was abducted after an attack on an anti-poaching patrol on Monday morning in the landlocked West African nation, security and diplomatic sources said. They were part of a group of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters who were targeted, according to a local official.

  • Tucker Carlson compares kids wearing masks outside to child abuse. ‘Call the police’

    “What you’re seeing is abuse. It’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to try to prevent it,” Carlson said.

  • Hong Kong to reopen bars, nightclubs from April 29 for vaccinated customers

    Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and who use a government mobile phone application, the Asian financial hub's health secretary said on Tuesday. Sophia Chan told a press briefing the measures extended to bathhouses and karaoke lounges and would enable the venues to stay open until 2.00 a.m. All staff and customers must have received at least one vaccine dose for the venue to be operational and they must operate at half capacity, she said. "We all hope life can return to normal but we need to allow some time for everyone to adapt to these new measures," Chan said.

  • Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. The case marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority. The justices said Monday that they will review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

  • NFL exec: Deshaun Watson situation 'not good for anybody'

    NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent became the first league official to address the legal issues facing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, saying it "is not good for anybody." Speaking Saturday on FOX Sports Radio's "Up On Game" show, Vincent said the league must let the legal system do its job. Watson has been named as the defendant in 22 civil suits by women who contend he either sexually assaulted them or acted inappropriately during the course of massages.

  • 'I will not return to work': Myanmar coup cripples healthcare system

    Myanmar's medical workers are finding themselves torn between their patients and a military government.

  • Ranking 5 possible scenarios for the top of the NFL Draft order

    The 2021 NFL Draft order will likely be shaken up between now and Thursday night, but it never hurts Seahawks fans to speculate how the first five picks might play out.

  • Turkish President Erdoğan: U.S. Armenian genocide designation "the wrong step"

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Biden administration Monday for designating the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 as an act of genocide, telling the U.S. to "look in the mirror," Reuters reports.Why it matters: Erdoğan has previously warned a genocide declaration would harm U.S.-Turkey relations. On Monday, he threatened to retaliate by recognizing the U.S.'s long history of violence against Native Americans as genocide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The mass killing occurred when the Ottoman Empire attempted to transport Armenians from eastern Anatolia to the Syrian desert during World War I. Armenians estimate that up to 1.5 million died. Turkey has recognized atrocities that occurred during this time, but denies it was an act genocide and says the death toll is exaggerated.Previous administrations, including the Trump administration, typically steered clear of the genocide designation to avoid straining relations with Turkey, which is a NATO member and has been seen as crucial to containing Russia and managing issues in the Middle East.What he's saying: "The U.S. President has made baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, per Reuters. Turkey is attempting to establish "good neighborly" ties with Armenia, Erdoğan said, adding that President Biden should "turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible." He repeated a call for Turkish and Armenian historians to jointly review the events.The Turkish president also said the U.S. needs to "look at yourselves" when considering genocide. "The Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," he said. "While all these truths are out there, you cannot pin the genocide accusation on the Turkish people."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court to hear major gun rights case

    The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. Lower courts rejected the argument made by two gun owners and the NRA's New York affiliate that the restrictions violated the Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court will hear the appeal next term, which begins in October.The case could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.Reuters Correspondent Andrew Chung covers the Supreme Court.CHUNG: "This case is very significant because it's a major gun rights case. And, since the court issued its last landmark rulings on gun rights more than a decade ago, the court has shifted in membership. It now has a 6-3 conservative majority and they are seen as having a sympathetic view toward an expanded level of gun rights. Gun control advocates are worried about this case. They see that in states and municipalities around the country, they see that gun control laws have been put in place, and they see this conservative majority as putting those regulations and those laws at risk."The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified after a series of recent mass shootings. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's a national embarrassment."A day after the April 15 mass shooting in Indianapolis, where a gunman killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and then himself, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact stronger gun control measures.Major policy changes would require congressional passage, and Senate Republicans stand in the way of Democratic-backed gun control measures already passed in the House of Representatives.