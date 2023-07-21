Moscow court set to choose preventive measure against terrorist Girkin

Igor Girkin (Strelkov)

Russia’s Moscow court will choose a preventive measure against war criminal and former “official” of the Russian puppet authorities in Donetsk, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), on July 21, Russian 112 Telegram messenger reported.

“Today a Moscow court is to choose a preventive measure against Igor Strelkov on suspicion of extremism,” the report says.

“He’s already being taken there.”

The war criminal has reportedly been interrogated by police.

Russian authorities detained Strelkov on July 21. The arrest was made based on a statement provided by a former Wagner PMC mercenary.

Miroslava Reginskaya, Girkin’s wife, revealed the details of the arrest through a message on the terrorist’s Telegram channel. She said that her husband has been charged with “extremism.”

Girkin has previously publicly criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He questioned Putin’s competence and leadership, comparing him to a “mummy.”

Girkin is also wanted internationally for his involvement in the downing of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 over the skies of Donbas. A verdict has been passed against him, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

