Moscow court upholds 13-year prison sentence for Ukrainian human rights defender Maxim Butkevych

The Moscow First Appellate Court has upheld a decision by Russian authorities to sentence Ukrainian human rights defender and soldier Maxim Butkevych to 13 years in prison, the Graty Telegram channel reported on Aug. 22.

In March, sham courts in the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk handed down a 13-year sentence to Butkevych for his alleged involvement in shelling the entrance of a residential building in Severodonetsk, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalists uncovered evidence indicating that Butkevych was not present in the Donbas region on the day of the incident, June 4, 2022.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the “verdict” as illegitimate and baseless.

Butkevych is accused of “violating the rules of war.” The court took into account the time he spent in pretrial detention in Luhansk Oblast from Aug. 19, 2022. He participated in the trial via video link and delivered his final statement from the occupied city.

“I would like to express gratitude to all those individuals who care about my fate and the fate of all Ukrainian prisoners of war who are currently in dire circumstances,” stated Butkevych.

“People who are either prisoners of war or already convicted individuals constantly think not only about their families and loved ones, but also about all those who remain free, those who are in Ukraine, and everyone hopes that prisoners of war will be released.”

According to Butkevych, he receives no news updates or newspapers, and his exposure to television has been restricted. His reading material consists solely of the New Testament and Psalms.

Butkevych, a human rights defender and co-founder of Hromadske Radio, joined the ranks of Ukraine’s defenders in early March 2022.

He has been held captive by Russian forces since at least June 24, following the release of a video interrogation by Russian propagandists on that day.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in August 2022 acknowledged Butkevych had been captured.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine