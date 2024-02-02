Moscow denies Ukraine has requested it repatriate remains of POWs from plane crash

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday pushed back on Ukrainian claims it had requested the return of the remains of 65 prisoners of war Moscow says were killed in the crash of an IL-76 military jet bringing them to a prisoner swap rendezvous on the Russia-Ukraine border. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday denied Ukrainian claims it had requested the return of the remains of 65 prisoners of war Moscow says were killed in the crash of an IL-76 military jet bringing them to a prisoner swap rendezvous on the Russia-Ukraine border.

The Kremlin had not received any request from Kyiv to hand over the bodies of the deceased prisoners, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, adding that if such a request were received, the decision would be up to authorities investigating the Jan. 24 crash.

"This issue is entirely in the hands of the investigative authorities. An investigation is underway, and during the investigation, naturally, all procedures are determined only by the investigative authorities," said Peskov.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that the Russian Investigative Committee had identified all those killed and recovered 670 body parts from the area where the aircraft crashed in Russia's southern Belgorod region, as well as partially preserved personal documents.

Ukraine military intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov said Monday that appeals from Kyiv for the return of the remains of the POWs allegedly perished in the crash had been met with silence from Moscow.

"Ukraine applied and continues to apply for the transfer of the bodies," said Yusov, adding that Kyiv was still pushing for an independent international investigation to get to the bottom of the crash.

"So far, the Russian side does not agree to this. Therefore, the demand of our state to conduct an impartial international investigation remains relevant not only to look into the circumstances in which the Il-76 was downed, but also to find out what was actually on board -- whether there were people or ammunition, and who was there besides the crew.

"Russia still has not confirmed the process regarding the international open investigation," Yusov said.

Russia alleges the aircraft was brought down by a missile fired by Ukrainian air defenses from inside Ukraine's territory, hoping Russia would be blamed.

Kyiv has neither confirmed or denied the claim saying only that, unlike previous instances, Russia had failed to notify it of the flight in order to ensure safe airspace.

Ukraine military intelligence insisted there was no proof POWs were aboard and alleged "planned and deliberate actions by Russia."

Ukraine's General Staff also alleged the aircraft was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

The two sides completed a successful POW swap Wednesday, although they could not agree on the numbers of captured soldiers traded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised military chiefs for their efforts in a social media post welcoming home 207 Ukrainian prisoners, while Moscow insisted the swap was 195 Ukraine military personnel for 195 Russians.