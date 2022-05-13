Moscow detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended by 1 month

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by one month. Griner was detained in February for allegedly carrying oil derived from cannabis in her luggage.

