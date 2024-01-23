New Moscow event proposed on Sixth Street

Anthony Kuipers, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·1 min read

Jan. 23—If approved by the Moscow City Council, a part of Sixth Street in Moscow will be closed off for an entertainment event this spring hosted by a local beer and wine seller.

Pour Company is planning to host Starkbierfest on Saturday, March 2, on Sixth Street between Deakin Avenue and Asbury Street. The Moscow Administrative Committee on Monday recommended approving the temporary suspension of the open container law for this event at the next city council meeting.

The event will feature Pour Company as the licensed beer and wine provider, as well as no more than three food trucks. Live music is scheduled to be part of the festivities.

According to meeting materials, this event would be the first to utilize this section of Sixth Street, which is a part of Moscow's Entertainment District. The district also encompasses Main Street, where most outdoor events are hosted.

Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the University of Idaho parking lot along that section of Sixth Street will be available to the public because the event is taking place during the weekend.

She also said the Taco Time drive-through will remain open to traffic.

Alcohol will not be permitted outside the approved event footprint. Pour Company also submitted a noise exemption permit request.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

