Moscow expects big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.

"Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West's policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses," the foreign ministry quoted him as telling a Bosnian Serb television station.

"On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources."

On Monday, European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

"Oil, generally speaking, is not subject to politics, there is a demand for it ... we have alternative sales markets, where we are already increasing sales," said Lavrov.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. "It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President for New Shepard.

  • Russia's main efforts focused on Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas, says Ukraine's General Staff

    The main efforts of invading Russian forces are focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 4.

  • KLM says it won't bring more passengers to Amsterdam Saturday

    KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said it would not bring any further passengers on Saturday from European destinations to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, its main hub. The airline, which had already cancelled dozens of flights to ease traffic pressure at the airport, said weather conditions and runway maintenance were preventing many aircraft from taking off and landing. "This decision should make it possible for as many passengers as possible who are stuck at Schiphol to be able to leave on Saturday and for KLM to conduct as many flights as possible on Sunday," the company said in a statement.

  • Turkish inflation soars to 73%, highest since 1998

    Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira -- though the figure was slightly lower than economists had feared. Inflation has surged since last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan. The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October 1998, when annual inflation was 76.6% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of chronically high inflation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead Soldiers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to PopRussia and Ukraine made the first public exchange of the bodies of dead soldiers, as the war moves past

  • Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

    The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks. The facility will open after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered into on May 16, the company said.

  • Democrats must defeat Republicans who serve at the will of the gun lobby.

    OpEd: For the upcoming mid-terms, Democrats need to laser focus on the Republicans’ anti-democratic and gun-crazy proclivities that have become such existential threats to our republic.

  • In her first TV interview, a brave mother describes how she defied police and launched a solo mission to save her sons from the Uvalde mass shooter

    Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS she heard the gunman firing shots as she searched alone, desperate to find her sons at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Three people killed in Russian mine explosion on a beach in Kherson region

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 12:06 PM THE PARUS GUEST HOUSE IN LAZURNE The Russians mined a beach in Lazurne, an urban-type settlement in Kherson Oblast where there are many guest houses and holiday camps.

  • All options on table in China tariff review, U.S. trade official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense." "We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.

  • Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57

    Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57. Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who also was accused by the U.K. in the spy's killing, announced Kovtun’s death on his messaging app channel. Lugovoi said that Kovtun died Saturday of a COVID-19-induced illness.

  • Pro pickleball is on the rise: 'There's money starting to come into this'

    FLUSHING, New York — At the NYC Franklin Open over Memorial Day weekend, the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) served up big prizes and garnered even more excitement for the fast-growing sport.

  • Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation

    Pakistan GDP growth will slow to 5% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9% in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, the government said on Saturday. "Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9%), manufacturing (7.1%) and services sector (5.1%)," said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters. The paper said the fiscal consolidation will be pursued to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.

  • Iran's Khamenei blames unrest on 'enemies' out to overthrow Islamic Republic

    He also said the United States and its allies were waging a “psychological war” against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the United States confiscated Iranian oil from a tanker. "Today, the enemies’ most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests,” Khamenei said, referring to week-long protests over the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran last month that killed 37 people.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Russian attacks leave entire cities without power

    Good morning. As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities.

  • Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy reveals 3-point plan for gun control legislation

    Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Orlando) highlighted a three-point plan Friday that he calls a small step in the right direction towards meaningful gun control.

  • Republicans’ energy and climate plan targets rising gas prices ahead of midterms

    House GOP releases an energy and climate-change strategy they argue can bring surging gas prices under control without ignoring dangerously rising global temps.

  • EU's Gentiloni aims to present Stability Pact reform after summer

    TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday he aimed to present a reform of the eurozone Stability Pact after the summer, adding that the new rules would likely include country-specific debt targets. The European Union pact stipulates an upper limit of 60% for the ratio between the public debt and GDP (gross domestic product) of each member state, but a debate is underway in Europe on how to make the rules more flexible. "We are discussing how to reform the stability pact ... I think I can present a proposal after the summer," Gentiloni said, speaking at an economic event in the Italian town of Trento.

  • Russian troops suffer losses but reinforce and renew assault on Sievierodonetsk Luhansk Military Administration

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 07:59 Russian forces are continuing to storm Sievierodonetsk despite suffering losses. Fighting is continuing on the city's streets. Four people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Hirske hromada [amalgamated territorial community - ed.

  • UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance

    Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report. The experts said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that with the onset of better weather, fighting may escalate as both Islamic State and resistance forces undertake operations against Taliban forces.