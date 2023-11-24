Moscow is on fire after suspected drone attack - video

Fire at the Chagino substation in Moscow on November 24

A fire broke out at the Chagino power substation’s transformer building in southeastern Moscow early on Nov. 24, sending thick smoke into the area, the Russian Mash Telegram channel reported.

The 200-square-meter fire in the 20-meter-high building is making the flame difficult to extinguish.

Read also: Moscow mayor claims drone was intercepted over Russian capital

An explosion at a power substation in the town of Lytkarino near Moscow was reported overnight on Nov. 23.

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle on approach to Moscow, claimed the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on Nov. 19.

Read also: Video captures drone attack on Russian military unit in Dzhankoy, temporarily occupied Crimea

The Russians reported a drone attack on Kolomna, Moscow Oblast on Nov. 11. Media reported damage to the buildings of the Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering, which produces Kinzhal ballistic missiles, and Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles.

Russian authorities typically claim to shoot down or disable all incoming drones, though there is ample evidence that many reach their intended targets. Ukraine usually denies being behind the attacks, but drones of known Ukrainian design are regularly photographed and videoed in the skies over Russia.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine