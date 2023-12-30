Moscow gallery priced out of downtown spot

Dec. 30—The downtown Moscow art gallery Moscow Contemporary will soon have to vacate its location on Fifth and Main streets and search for a new home.

Moscow Contemporary, which has been in that location since August 2021, was unsuccessful in negotiating a new lease with the building owner, according to a statement from the gallery's executive director, Roger Rowley.

"Our building owners, who once provided critical support, have recently and unexpectedly decided to end our business relationship," Rowley said. "We are required to vacate the gallery at Fifth & Main Street by Jan. 31, 2024."

Rowley said the gallery received its notice to vacate on Dec. 9. The building is owned by Rootforest LLC.

Rowley said the owners intend to sell the building in February. Moscow Contemporary's current exhibit featuring work by Marcus Jackson will be its last. It ends today.

Rowley said the art gallery was planning to open a January exhibit in partnership with the University of Idaho's Prison Education Initiative, but that project will need to find a new space.

In addition to art exhibits, Rowley said Moscow Contemporary is involved in a number of education programs including the After School Art Program, Collage Club and the Tiny Art Library.

The After School Art Program filled 804 class slots in 2023, Rowley said. Moscow Contemporary's summer camps had a total of 77 participants this past year.

Rowley said the After School Art Program and its Animal Dance classes will be held at the 1912 Center for now.

Rowley said the art gallery has relied on community donations, especially since it is not eligible for arts grants until after three years of programming.

"Does this sudden disruption impact MosCo's potential to bring these significant investments to the community? Absolutely," Rowley said, using an abbreviation for the gallery. "Stability and growth are good indicators for grant success. This move only hampers the community achieving the levels of artistic excellence it wants and expects from its flagship arts organizations."

As it searches for a new space, Moscow Contemporary is asking the public to support it by visiting its website, moscowcontemporary.org.

Rowley said the 414 S. Main St. space has served as an art gallery for nearly 40 years. It was previously home to the University of Idaho's Prichard Art Gallery, which will move into the former Moscow Police station on 114 E. Fourth Street.

Rowley said Moscow Contemporary's goal has always been to "embrace our community with joy."

