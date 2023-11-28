Moscow’s gauleiters ordered to step up forced passportization efforts in occupied Ukraine

The Kremlin has ordered the occupation authorities in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to intensify the forced passportization of locals, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR said on Telegram on Nov. 28.

Occupation administrations are to increase the number of Ukrainian citizens issued with Russian passports to 85%, the HUR said.

This is planned in light of the Russian leadership's preparations for next year's presidential election.

Read also:

The order to step up "passportization" was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko during a closed meeting with the heads of Russian regions and so-called “leaders” of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the HUR said.

Read also: Ukrainians without Russian passports denied healthcare in occupied territories — Kyiv

During the meeting, Kiriyenko also ordered to allocate social assistance to voters from local budgets and to intensify propaganda about the allegedly "positive" trends in the Russian economy, the "stability" of the ruble, and the "improvement" in people's living standards.

Russians are conducting forced passportization in all occupied territories of Ukraine, making it practically impossible for residents to live without a Russian passport.

On Nov. 18, the Defense Ministry’s National Resistance Center reported that Russians are trying to bribe pensioners in the occupied territories and promise social benefits for obtaining a Russian passport.

On Nov. 17, locals reported that the occupation authorities conducted a "passport raid" in Kakhovka, taking fingerprints and handing out draft summonses.

On Nov. 9, it emerged that the occupation administration was transferring to Russia those Ukrainian prisoners who refused to accept Russian passports.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine