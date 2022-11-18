Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads

Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information.

The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were both 21 years old, were at a bar in downtown Moscow until 1:30 a.m. on the night of the murders, before heading to a local food truck at 1:40 a.m.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20 years old, were at a fraternity party until 9 p.m. All four students were at home by 1:45 a.m., according to the map.

“Anyone near these areas who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the Tip Line,” Moscow police said on Facebook.

The four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday afternoon. Moscow police said the students were likely killed with an “edged” weapon in a targeted attack but warned on Wednesday that they “cannot say that there is no threat to the community.”

“Please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Moscow police chief James Fry said at a press conference.

