Moscow man pleads guilty following September shooting incident, standoff

Nov. 27—The man who fired gunshots from his Moscow apartment and forced a standoff with police on Sept. 5 is participating in Veterans Treatment Court in Nez Perce County.

Thomas Adams, 54, pleaded guilty to his charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling house earlier this month in Latah County District Court.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Adams was arrested at his Almon Street apartment after firing rounds from his firearm into the surrounding neighborhood and refusing to surrender during a six-hour standoff with Latah County regional SWAT and other police.

There were no injuries, but police allegedly found bullet holes and bullets in the neighboring residences. They also allegedly found 15 firearms in Adams' apartment, as well as 114 spent casings and hundreds of live ammunition of various calibers.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, but Adams in the meantime is participating in in-patient treatment through Veterans Affairs and the Veterans' Treatment Court.

A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 12.