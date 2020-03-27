Moscow Mayor’s Tough Virus Stance May Hasten Russia Lockdown

(Bloomberg) --

As Russia steps up its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has emerged as the leading voice for ever harsher measures that may become the model for locking down the country.

Sobyanin has ordered restaurants, bars, parks and most stores in Europe’s largest capital city to close temporarily from Saturday. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin embraced his approach on Friday, saying measures adopted by Moscow “should extend to all regions” of Russia as the number of declared coronavirus cases passed 1,000.

“We need tough restrictions,” to ensure Russians stay at home during a planned shutdown of most workplaces next week, Mishustin said at a televised meeting with Sobyanin and other top officials charged with containing the outbreak. “We managed to win time thanks to preventative measures.”

President Vladimir Putin gave Russians the week of paid leave in his first televised speech on the Covid-19 threat on Wednesday, while also promising benefits to help companies and individuals through the crisis.

On Friday, however, the Kremlin walked back the decision amid reports that some Russians planned to travel to the country’s vacation spots or visit relatives, taking advantage of reduced domestic air fares offered by the state airline Aeroflot. Mishustin ordered all Russia’s parks and resorts to shut down.

“It’s not days off or holidays in the classical understanding of that word,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a hastily arranged conference call. “Those who have been working remotely will continue to work next week.”

The president has allowed Sobyanin, a former Kremlin chief of staff who’s led the city of 12.7 million since 2010, to take center stage in advocating intensifying restrictions to head off the greatest public health challenge of Putin’s 20-year rule.

“They’re playing good cop and bad cop,” said Alexei Mukhin, head of the Moscow-based Center for Political Information. “Putin is doling out goodies while Sobyanin is in charge of taking unpopular measures.”

Authorities in Moscow are seriously considering shutting down the city, said four people familiar with discussions on the subject. A Moscow government representative declined to comment.

Putin’s top public health official, Anna Popova, on Monday ruled out a lockdown adopted by governments in the worst-afflicted European countries of Italy and Spain as well as in France and the U.K., calling the measure unnecessary.

While Russia’s patient numbers are well below the levels in those countries, Putin made his address to the nation a day after Sobyanin warned him that the official figures understated the true scale of the outbreak and that Moscow had nearly twice as many cases in reality.

“Sobyanin has effectively become the main person responsible for dealing with the virus,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, head of R. Politik, a political consultancy. “That’s why he is pushing for the toughest possible measures.”

Moscow has closed entertainment venues and banned gatherings of more than 50 people, though the city so far remains free of the home confinement imposed in other capitals including Paris, London, Rome and Madrid. The subway is open, even if traffic is down by half, and there are plenty of cars on the roads.

The World Health Organization’s representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said Thursday that if Muscovites and others across the country exercise self-discipline and stay home, then officials may avoid imposing strict quarantine.

“If it becomes necessary, I am sure they will take this measure,” she said.

