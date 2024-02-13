Moscow MiG fighter factory ablaze, social media report

A Moscow factory that manufactures MiG fighters is on fire, the telegram channel Baza reported on Feb. 13.

The factory is located on Leningradsky Avenue. Preliminary data suggests that the fire started in a workshop under reconstruction, attached to the operational building of the plant.



The fire has affected the second and third floors of the building, covering an area of 70 square meters. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Evacuation efforts are underway, and multiple fire brigades are on their way to the scene due to the risk of the fire spreading to other buildings of the plant.

Oil depots and refineries have been burning in several Russian regions in recent weeks. NV sources reported that the SBU is behind the attacks.

The most recent attacks included a strike on Russia’s Lukoil refinery in Volgograd on Feb. 3 and a marine terminal in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg on Jan. 21.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine