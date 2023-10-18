Moscow will no longer comply with UN restrictions on Iran's missile program

Russia is longer complying with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which prohibits the transfer of missile technologies to Iran, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram on Oct. 18, despite the stance of other parties to the Iran nuclear deal.

The rest of the statement consists of the standard Russian criticism of the United States and European countries, the guarantors of the nuclear deal.

The resolution, adopted in 2015, approved the Iran nuclear deal and provided for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Tehran in exchange for its compliance with restrictions. It expires on Oct. 18, allowing Tehran to supply missiles and drones to its allies in the Middle East, Russia, and other countries.

Russia had disregarded the resolution before its expiration.

The first signs of a growing Russian-Iranian military partnership were seen in April 2022. The White House revealed that Teheran was preparing to provide Moscow with the kamikaze drones in July 2022. Since then, Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost daily with Iranian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones.

