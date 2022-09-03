Moscow Patriarchate priest faces trial for allegedly spying for Russian invaders

Moscow Patriarchate priest who leaked information about the Armed Forces in Severodonetsk to the enemy

Read also: Russians enter the outskirts of Severodonetsk, Odesa Oblast hit by missile attacks

Prosecutors said that in mid-April 2022, the clergyman collected information on the location, equipment, and armament of Ukrainian army units in Severodonetsk and in the villages adjacent to the city, and communicated it to the Russian army.

According to prosecutors, he sent the information in the form of text messages via the Telegram messenger. The received information was used by the enemy to determine the location of targets and conduct subsequent artillery strikes.

Evidence of the man’s alleged activities, including correspondence with representatives of the Russian military, was found in his mobile phone, prosecutors said.

Read also: Patriarch Kirill stumbles and falls on marble floor during church consecration (video)

If found guilty, the defendant faces 15 years in prison.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine