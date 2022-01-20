Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Manturov attends a ceremony to launch the serial production of Aurus Senat cars at a plant in Yelabuga
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gleb Stolyarov
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers.

Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

The White House has told the U.S. chip industry to be prepared for new restrictions on exports to Russia, including potentially blocking the country's access to global electronic supplies, sources told Reuters this week.

"Possible restrictions on supplies of products manufactured abroad using American technology would above all hit the manufacturers themselves," Russia's Industry and Trade Minister, Denis Manturov, said in a statement to Reuters.

"There is nothing fundamentally new in the stated intentions. Obviously, it is a continuation of the U.S. policy of squeezing any competitor, even potential competitors, out of the market," he added.

Should the United States expand the scope of the so-called Foreign Direct Product Rule to Russia, mirroring a previous move against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, Washington could stop shipments of chips, computers, consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and other items made anywhere in the world if they were produced using U.S. technology.

Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War, when the United States and other Western nations maintained severe technology sanctions on the Soviet Union, crimping its growth.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said it was important to ensure technological independence from imported products in the aviation industry as it lowers risks to the sector's development.

State conglomerate Rostec, which produces aircraft and cars, industries vulnerable to chip shortages, said imported components were not used in producing military hardware and that Russia had increased domestic production of parts in response to previous rounds of sanctions.

"The possible imposition of additional sanctions will first and foremost hurt the interests of American companies working for export," Rostec said.

Like other car-producing countries, Russia suffers from a shortage in semiconductor microchips, with carmakers competing against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies, pushing up car prices for Russian buyers.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on four in Ukraine it says spread disinformation for Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on current and former Ukrainian officials it accuses of working with Russia's intelligence service to destabilize Ukraine as Washington warned it was prepared to take further action if Russia launches an invasion into the former Soviet country. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on the country. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings and scattered debris near the mining town of Bogoso.

  • 'There are no minor incursions': Biden's candid Putin predictions criticized in Kyiv and beyond

    President Joe Biden’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine and the West’s response could be more muted for a “minor” incursion drew swift criticism from Washington to Kyiv,

  • Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

    Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putinand a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border.U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN SAYING:"If Russia further invades Ukraine, there will be significant costs and consequences.”U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN , SAYING:"I think what you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades."NATO SECRETARY GENERAL, JENS STOLTENBERG, SAYING:"The risk of a conflict is real."WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI SAYING:"This is an extremely dangerous situation. We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine."Here are three reasons why Putin feels so strongly about Ukraineand has chosen to bring the crisis to a head.1. HISTORYWith the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union,Russia lost control of 14 former republics it had previously dominated,but the loss of Ukraine was the bitterest pill.Many Russians feel a connection with Ukraine that they do not feel towards other former Soviet statesThe two had been linked since the 9th centuryand speak closely related languagesPutin has said Russians and Ukrainians were one peoplewho shared a ‘single historic and spiritual space’2. GEOPOLITICSSince the Cold War ended NATO has expanded eastwardsby taking in 14 new countries, including states that were once in the Soviet Union.For Russia - this was a threatening encroachment towards its borders. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING:"The build-up of the United States and NATO's forces next to the Russian borders is of great concern."While Ukraine is not a NATO memberit has a promise it will eventually get to join.Since toppling a pro-Russian president in 2014, it has moved closer to the West,and staged joint military exercises with NATO.Putin says Ukraine's growing ties with the alliance could make it a launchpad for NATO missiles targeted at Russia. He wants security guarantees from the West including the rescinding of NATO's membership promise to Kyiv. 3. PUTIN'S MINDSET AND MOTIVESAs a leader who tolerates virtually no domestic opposition,Putin has a strong aversion to revolutions in neighbouring countries that could encourage protests in Russia. Ukraine is potentially threatening for Putin if it inspires Russians with a pro-Western vision.Keeping the West guessing about a possible invasion of Ukraine has put Russia high on the international agenda and forced U.S. President Joe Biden to re-engage with Putin in a video call in December. In a recent interview Putin mourned the collapse of the Soviet Union as the demise of ‘historical Russia.’ Some analysts argue such statements suggest Putin sees Ukraine as ‘unfinished business’and wants to follow the seizure of Crimea - which boosted his popularity in Russia – to bring part or all of Ukraine back under Moscow's control.

  • Blinken calls for 'global action' against Russia amid Ukraine tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday appealed for global unity to push back on Russian military threats against Ukraine, saying Moscow seeks to destabilize a "post-Cold War Europe that is whole, free and at peace." The secretary's remarks come amid heightened fears in the U.S. and Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will launch an invasion against Ukraine. The Biden administration has undertaken a fervent diplomatic push to...

  • U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

    The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB.

  • Paraguay Soybean Giant Girds for Worst Harvest in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Paraguayan agribusiness giant Cooperativa Colonias Unidas probably will harvest less than half its original forecast this year as a deep drought stunts crops across South America’s farming belt, according to a senior manager.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Varian

  • Senate Democrats push forward on voting rights legislation, but don't have the votes

    Democrats in the Senate face an uphill battle on a number of legislative issues, with Senator Joe Manchin reiterating his opposition to changing filibuster rules. Josh Kraushaar, "Against the Grain" columnist and podcast host for the National Journal, and Siobhan Hughes, congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal, join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss what's at stake.

  • Why each team left in the playoffs will or won’t win the Super Bowl

    Which team will win the next 3 games and be crowned champions of the NFL in 2021? Here’s why the #Chiefs (and 7 other teams) will or won’t win the Super Bowl.

  • The war hawks are at it again

    The war hawks are at it again

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming En

  • LETTER: Critical race theory used to promote atrocities

    LETTER: Critical race theory used to promote atrocities

  • Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg invoked their 5th Amendment rights more than 500 times in Trump Organization probe, court filing says

    Both Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg sat for depositions in 2020, where they each invoked their Fifth Amendment rights over 500 times, a filing said.

  • Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote. Saban was joined by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, a fellow West Virginia native, in a Jan. 13 letter penned to the Democratic senator ahead of the Senate's debate of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. The Senate took up the bill Tuesday.

  • Florida COVID update: Most deaths happened in past 2 weeks, hospitalizations go down

    Florida on Tuesday reported 111,621 cases and 365 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after not reporting data during the long holiday weekend, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Explainer-How Western sanctions might target Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Moscow and Western powers have raised the prospect of new sanctions being imposed on Russia, possibly the most severe yet, if it attacks neighbouring Ukraine. U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us-senate-democrats-unveil-russia-sanctions-bill-washington-post-2022-01-12 to impose sweeping sanctions on Russian government and military officials - including President Vladimir Putin - and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

  • Biden: 'I don't believe the polls'

    President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the public opinion polls indicating his waning approval rating among moderates and independents.Asked by McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers how he plans to win back moderates and independents who voted for him in 2020 but, according to polls, are now unhappy with his job performance, Biden responded "I don't believe the polls."Biden's approval rating among...

  • China urges caution, widens testing after mail suspected in omicron case

    China will conduct extensive testing for people who have received international mail after connecting two omicron cases to international mail. On Wednesday, people in the southern city of Guangzhou who received international mail between Jan. 16 and 19 were instructed to test within the next three days. Those who came in contact with someone who received international mail in the past three to seven days will also have access to free testing,...

  • Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be disastrous, UK's Johnson says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Russia that any kind of incursion into Ukraine would be a disaster for the world, saying the London stood squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."

  • Man gunned down at Athens mobile home park after answering knock at the door

    An Athens man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after police said he was gunned down after answering a knock at the door.