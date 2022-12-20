Moscow police acknowledge new video footage

Dec. 20—A police spokesperson said law enforcement cannot confirm the authenticity of surveillance footage that, according to media outlets, may show Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in downtown Moscow hours before their murders.

According to a Fox News report, the surveillance video is said to show women walking in downtown Moscow apparently wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were wearing when they visited a downtown food truck early Nov. 13.

Goncalves and Mogen were later stabbed to death in their King Road residence along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a case that still has no suspects.

The video was provided to Fox News by the creators of a "University of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion" Facebook group.

"As law enforcement did not release the video, we cannot confirm its authenticity," stated Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell in an email to the Daily News.

The video also shows a man walking with the two women. The man is suspected to be the same person seen with Goncalves and Mogen at a Grub Truck, a downtown food truck, that same night.

"We have consistently said the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video is not believed to be involved," Snell wrote. "If the male in this video is the same as the one in the Grub (Truck) video, then we do not believe he is involved."

A news release from the Moscow Police Department states that investigators have now received 10,000 tips and leads about the case. They continue to make progress in finding information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13th.

Investigators continue to believe the occupant of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.

As of Monday, there are 60 FBI employees working on the case in Moscow and throughout the U.S. This is an increase from the 46 that was reported in the Friday news release from the Moscow Police Department.

