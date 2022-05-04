Moscow police announce cause of death of University of Idaho student from Boise

The Moscow Police Department has ruled the death of a 19-year-old University of Idaho student accidental.

Hudson R. Lindow, 19, of Boise, was found at 11:28 a.m. Sunday in Paradise Creek near College Avenue, according to a news release from police. Lindow’s cause of death was labeled an accidental drowning, Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

Dahlinger said a toxicology report is pending but will take two to three weeks.

Lindow was a first-year student at U of I, spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Statesman via email. He was majoring in environmental science within the College of Natural Resources.

“Hudson was a source of positivity for those that knew him, and his passing weighs heavy on members of the Vandal community,” U of I said in a news release this week.

In 2013, another first-year student was found dead in Paradise Creek, The Lewiston Tribune reported. That student — who had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 — had attended a fraternity party and walked nearly 7 miles before falling into the creek.