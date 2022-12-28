Moscow police arrest juvenile suspect after alleged shooting

Dec. 28—Moscow police arrested a juvenile allegedly involved in a shooting Monday afternoon on the north side of Moscow.

No one was injured during the shooting, according to Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger.

Dahlinger said police do not believe this incident is connected to the Nov. 13 homicides on King Road.

Dahlinger said a juvenile in a vehicle allegedly shot a handgun multiple times at another vehicle in the area of North Main Street and Rodeo Drive. The alleged shooter was taken into custody after multiple people reported the incident. Police recovered the weapon and suspect's vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident and Dahlinger said two other vehicles and an adult male were involved.

Police did not reveal the shooter's name as they are a juvenile. Police also did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.