Moscow police chief will run for county sheriff

Feb. 22—Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced this week he is running for Latah County sheriff.

On the same day Fry announced he is retiring from the Moscow agency in May, Fry told the Moscow City Council on Tuesday night that he is planning to run against Sheriff Richie Skiles.

"I'll be putting my name on that ballot to move into maybe a different era of law enforcement and help move things along," Fry told the council.

Skiles confirmed Wednesday that he is planning to seek reelection. Skiles was first elected in 2016.

Skiles said he wants to continue moving the Sheriff"s Office forward for the Latah County residents and employees.

"I feel like I still have something to offer," he said.

Following Fry's retirement announcement, the city of Moscow put out a news release saying it will begin the process of selecting Fry's replacement during the next few weeks.

Fry, who is in his mid-50s, began his career as a reserve officer with the Moscow Police Department in 1993 and was hired as a patrol officer in June 1995.

The candidate filing period for Latah County runs from March 4-15.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.