Moscow police: ‘Edged weapon’ used in University of Idaho attack that killed 4 students

Moscow police Tuesday released new details surrounding the homicide investigation into four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday, revealing that, based on preliminary information, an “edged weapon” such as a knife was used in the attack.

So far, investigators have not located a weapon in what police have characterized as a murder, but continue to affirm that they believe this was an isolated and targeted incident. “There is no imminent threat to the community at large,” police said in a news release.

Moscow police, with help from outside state and federal agencies, continue their investigation into a suspected homicide just off the University of Idaho campus that left four students dead. On Tuesday, police said they don’t have any suspects in custody.

Police said they were following all leads and identifying “persons of interest.” They remain focused on establishing a timeline of events as they recreate the four victims’ activities on Saturday evening, Nov. 12, and early Sunday morning, Nov. 13.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told the Idaho Statesman Monday night that the attack at the home just off campus in the 1100 block of King Road occurred sometime between 3 and 4 a.m.

The four victims who killed were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington,

Autopsies of their bodies are scheduled for later this week, police said. They’re hoping the results offer more definitive details on the exact causes of the students’ deaths.

Idaho State Police, as well as other state and federal law enforcement agencies, are assisting the Moscow Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 208-883-7054.

The U of I continues to offer counseling and mental health appointments to students and staff, a university spokesperson told the Statesman by email Tuesday. Drop-in services are available to students at the university’s student union building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time. They also are welcome to drop by the Dean of Students Office if they need help.