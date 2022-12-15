Moscow police have identified over 2,000 vehicles; still seeking the public’s help

The Moscow Police Department has identified over 2,000 Hyundai Elantras — but is still seeking the public’s help in looking for more — in relation to the quadruple homicide that left four University of Idaho students dead.

A little over a week ago, authorities announced that they were searching for the driver and possible passengers of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Police said they believe the vehicle was near the off-campus King Road home around the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed.

In a Thursday video update, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said they’ve received and are “sorting through” a list of roughly 2,200 registered Elantras that met their criteria. But, he said, it may not be all of the vehicles.

“We are confident that the occupant or occupants of that vehicle have information that’s critical to this investigation,” Lanier said in the video. “We also understand that — even though there’s a fascination with a particular case — some people simply don’t see the news and may not know that we’re looking for it.”

He added it’s possible that there could be a white Elantra that isn’t on the registration database.

Lanier also addressed video footage in the roughly three-minute video update. He said police began looking for video evidence on Nov. 13, when the students were killed. Lanier also said they started obtaining videos in the King Road area and then expanded the search.

Anyone who is able to submit digital media that might help investigators can do so at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or by emailing tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.