Moscow Police investigating vehicle arson

Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho

Jun. 10—Moscow Police are investigating an attempted vehicle arson that likely occurred sometime Tuesday evening at The Grove on Southview Avenue.

A woman reported finding damage to her vehicle Wednesday morning along with a piece of cloth in her gas tank that looked like it was lit on fire.

There were no injuries. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said potential charges for the suspects include second-degree arson, malicious injury to property and witness intimidation.

