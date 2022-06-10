Moscow Police investigating vehicle arson
Jun. 10—Moscow Police are investigating an attempted vehicle arson that likely occurred sometime Tuesday evening at The Grove on Southview Avenue.
A woman reported finding damage to her vehicle Wednesday morning along with a piece of cloth in her gas tank that looked like it was lit on fire.
There were no injuries. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said potential charges for the suspects include second-degree arson, malicious injury to property and witness intimidation.