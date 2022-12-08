Moscow police looking to speak with occupants of Hyundai Elantra seen on morning of attack near home where UI students killed

Dec. 8—Investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month.

Tips and leads led detectives to look for additional information about the vehicle being in the area of 1122 King St . during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, the day the attack occurred, according to a Moscow Police Department news release Wednesday afternoon.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," the news release reads.

Detectives do not have a license plate for the vehicle, they said in the statement. Anyone with information on a vehicle matching that description is asked to call the Moscow police tip line.

Nearly a month after the brutal attack, investigators have no suspect and have not located the knife used to kill Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Investigators continue to say the attack was "targeted," but have not determined who or what the target was, said Aaron Snell, communications director at the Idaho State Police.

Little information on the attack and the circumstances surrounding it has been released to the public. Police have not addressed the community in weeks, but continue to ask for tips.

Tips can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho, sent to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or called in to (209) 883-7180.