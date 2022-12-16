Moscow police receive 'valuable' leads on car

Dec. 16—The Moscow Police Department is sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-13 Hyundai Elantras based on tips regarding the vehicle that was in the area of the King Road crime scene around the time four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13.

Police believe the occupant of this vehicle may have critical information about the case and have asked the public to be on the lookout for the car.

As of Thursday, no suspects have been identified in the stabbings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Investigators are continuing to sort through video content and have received "valuable leads" on the car, a Thursday news release stated.

The news release also reminded residents and businesses to submit any video of 3-6 a.m. Nov. 13 from within the area of West Taylor Avenue, West Palouse River Drive, U.S. Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South, and the UI Arboretum & Botanical Garden.

Washington State Patrol stated that these murders do not appear to have any connection to a standoff early Thursday morning at a Pullman apartment where a SWAT team member shot and killed a gunman who threatened his roommates.

Investigators ask the public to continue to send tips on the Nov. 13 murders to (208) 883-7180, tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho.