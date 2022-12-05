Moscow police reveal Kaylee Goncalves’ ‘stalker’ incident, rule out connection to murders

Police in Idaho have made new revelations about reports that one of the four University of Idaho students killed last month had a stalker.

More than three weeks after the brutal slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on 13 November, Moscow police said the department was able to track down previously reported claims that Goncalves had complained about a stalker before her death.

In a statement on Monday, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.

“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.

It continued: “Detectives contacted both males and learned the two were attempting to meet women at the business, this was corroborated through additional investigation. Based on available information, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking. No evidence suggests the two males were involved in the murders.”

Moscow police also revealed on Monday that the dog found inside the home by investigators was in a room where the crimes had not been committed and evidence was not found on the pet.

“While the dog was in the house when officers arrived, it has not been determined where the dog was physically located when the murders took place,” the department said.

Three weeks into the investigation, no suspects have been identified and no murder weapon has been found. Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs.

It is believed that the stabbings took place between 3am and 4am after the victims returned home. Their bodies were found on the second and third floors by investigators dispatched to the scene after a 911 call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates who were on the first floor at the time of the killings.

At a memorial service over the weekend, the two surviving roommates who slept through the attack paid tribute to their murdered friends in an emotional statement.

Steven Goncalves vowed to get “justice” for his daughter and the other three victims.

“We’re gonna get our justice, we’re gonna figure this stuff out. This community deserves that,” he said.