Moscow police say UI professor is not a suspect

Dec. 28—The Moscow Police Department confirmed Tuesday it doesn't believe a University of Idaho professor is involved in the Nov. 13 homicides that left four UI students dead.

News outlets reported last week that Rebecca Scofield, chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for posting videos on TikTok alleging the professor ordered the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

Scofield and her attorneys deny this allegation as well as the allegation she had a personal relationship with one of the victims. The suit alleges Guillard damaged Scofield's reputation, made her the subject of online threats and made her fear for her family's safety.

The complaint says Guillard promotes herself on TikTok as an internet sleuth who solves high-profile unsolved murders by consulting tarot cards and performing other readings to obtain information about the murders.

On Tuesday, the Moscow Police Department stated in a news release that detectives do not believe Scofield is involved in the crime.

There are no suspects in the case as of Tuesday. The news release says police are continuing to search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators believe the occupant may have critical information to share regarding this case.