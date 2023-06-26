Moscow residents' mixed views on Wagner mutiny

STORY: The armed mutiny over the weekend by the powerful Wagner Group and its abrupt ending with no apparent penalties for the perpetrators or their leader were followed on Monday by other official moves to return the country to normal.

"Absolutely calm, because everything was quite predictable," Moscow resident Nikita told Reuters, while Alla said she "knew that our government would sort everything out." Neither gave their last name.

However, Yelena, who also did not give her last name, said she was "nervous ... because the situation was unclear", although added she "didn't lose hope" that the situation would be brought under control.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was stable and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the capital Moscow.