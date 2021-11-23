Moscow says 13 foreign tech firms must be represented on Russian soil by 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service (FTS) Daniil Egorov in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021, but has given few details on what it requires in practice, targeting some firms that already have Russian offices.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law, effective from July 1, that obliges foreign social media giants to open offices in Russia, part of a wider campaign by Moscow to exert greater control over Big Tech.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor published late on Monday a list of foreign firms with more than 500,000 daily users that it said must comply with the law. Firms that violate the legislation could face penalties such as advertising bans.

Companies named include Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and messaging app Telegram, all of which Russia has fined this year for failing to delete content it deems illegal.

Apple, which Russia has targeted for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the mobile applications market, was also on the list.

None of the companies responded immediately to requests for comment.

LACK OF CLARITY

Exactly what representation the companies need to have is unclear, said Karen Kazaryan, head of analysis firm Internet Research Institute.

"There is no explanation in the law, no clarification as to what the legal form of the organisation's representation should be," Kazaryan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Roskomnadzor, when asked for more clarity, referred Reuters to its statement.

In addition to having representation in Russia, firms must open an account on the regulator's website and have a feedback form for interacting with Russian users, Roskomnadzor said.

"Foreign entities are required to limit access to information that violates Russian legislation," said Roskomnadzor, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as tycoon Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores

    For eight straight days, household goods salesman Vipresh Shah has failed to sell a single pack of Dettol soap to the storekeepers who have been buying from him ever since he took over his family business as a teenager, 14 years ago. Shah is an official distributor for Britain's Reckitt Benckiser in Vita, near Sangli city, around 200 miles south of Mumbai. "As Reckitt's distributor, I used to be like a prince in the market," said Shah.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Hanging on By a Thread

    Natural gas markets have fallen again during the day on Monday but have also turned around to show signs of life at the previous uptrend line. In that sense, we are hanging on by a thread.

  • ‘Indentured servitude’: low pay and grueling conditions fueling US truck driver shortage

    Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in

  • Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 billion chip plant - WSJ

    The WSJ said Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to make an "economic announcement" on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (2300 GMT). A site in Texas's Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, offered the best incentives package of the sites Samsung was considering, sources previously told Reuters.

  • Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

    The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,” Musk told the Journal. “This is my final warning!”Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“We have provided Tesla multiple opportunities to fulfil

  • Retirement 2022: IRS Announces New COLA Guidance, 401(k) and IRA Income Limit Increases

    The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k)s in 2022 has officially increased to $20,500. This is a $1,000 increase from 2021 and 2020....

  • The Best Places for Parents to Retire—if Affordability, Healthcare, and Recreation Are Among Your Top Criteria

    Selecting the best retirement destination can be challenging. Here are some of the top options where cost of living, active lifestyle, and having access to quality healthcare are key.

  • Sky Harbor concession workers to strike on Nov. 22

    On Nov. 21, officials with HMSHost, a vendor that operates many of the restaurants and coffee shops inside the Sky Harbor terminals, say they were notified by officials with the Unite Here Local 11 union that workers will go on strike starting on Nov. 22. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

  • A $391 Million Fine Has China’s Board Members Quitting En Masse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s independent directors are quitting once coveted seats on the boards of listed companies, spooked by fines levied on five directors of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to S

  • Mayor-president, DA want to be dismissed from lawsuit that alleges constitutional rights violations

    Some of the defendants in a federal lawsuit brought by the ACLU that alleges a woman's constitutional rights were violated are asking to be dismissed.

  • This Retirement Myth Could Cost You $100,000

    During your working years, retirement can feel like it's a lifetime away, but it creeps up faster than you think. How much time do you have left until retirement? With that kind of time on your hands, it's easy to feel like saving for retirement can wait while you tackle more immediate goals.

  • Activision CEO Tells Execs He Will Consider Leaving If Harassment Issues Aren’t Fixed ‘With Speed’

    1,200 Activision Blizzard employees have signed a petition demanding CEO Bobby Kotick step down

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • Apple building a car ‘is a matter of when, not if’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Apple's work on its own electric vehicle is well underway now, sources say, and should be ready for launch in 2024 or 2025.

  • How much Roku pays employees in the US in 2021

    Data shows the base annual salaries for some Roku staffers in engineering, product, data, and manager-level roles in 2021.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Investing in growth stocks, especially in high-flying technology stocks, had proved to be a profitable strategy for over a decade. Backed by strong fundamentals, improving financials, and significant competitive advantages, stocks like ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) have already recovered their early 2021 losses and are now poised for further gains. Here's why these two technology stocks could prove to be attractive long-term picks for retail investors.

  • Supply crisis spurs South Africa retailers to end Asia reliance

    Spiralling shipping costs and COVID-19 supply chain disruptions are accelerating a shift by South African retailers to end their heavy reliance on Asia and move to source products locally. More than 50% of South Africa's clothing textiles, shoes, and leather products are imported, mostly from China, putting Africa's leading economy and its retailers at the mercy of forces beyond their control such as Chinese power shortages. While the government launched a programme in 2019 offering tax incentives to source goods locally, the recent spate of problems arising out of Asia has added urgency to what had been a slow shift, four top retailers in South Africa told Reuters.

  • Not all food at the grocery store is blindingly expensive. Here's why

    What's the best way to save when the market is so volatile? Our experts offer advice.

  • Oil and gas 'the future' of Carlsbad and New Mexico

    Last year, data from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) showed the industry contributed $2.8 billion to the state’s budget.

  • Analysis-'Living hand to mouth': Europe's gas crunch shows little sign of easing

    Consumers in the European Union and Britain face further gas price spikes this winter as flows of Russian gas via major transit routes are proving too little, too late. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline running from Russia to Europe might have eased a tight market. This year's power price shock has pushed several European and British energy suppliers out of business, as they cannot always pass on price rises to customers.