Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that NATO's adoption of a new Russia-focused strategy confirmed that Moscow's decision to sever ties with the bloc had been correct.

NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan this week to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China.

Days earlier, Russia cut relations by shutting its diplomatic mission to NATO and the alliance's mission in Moscow after NATO expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

"There is no need for dialogue under these conditions and (the adoption of) such a concept by NATO confirms it once again," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Russia has never had any illusions about NATO. We know the nature of this alliance... This alliance was not created for peace, it was conceived, designed and created for confrontation."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Vile’: China threatens European Union over vote in support of Taiwan

    European Union legislators voted overwhelmingly in favor of trade talks with Taiwan and other measures flouting China’s claims to sovereignty over the island, leaving officials in Beijing fuming at the display of tension between Western democracies and the communist regime.

  • Biden says US will defend Taiwan if China attacks

    His comments are an apparent departure from the long-held US position of "strategic ambiguity".

  • China angered by Taiwan foreign minister's Eastern Europe trip

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Thursday after Taiwan announced Foreign Minister Joseph Wu would visit Slovakia next week on a rare trip to Europe that will also include a trip to the neighbouring Czech Republic and a virtual address to a forum in Rome. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with any European country, apart from the Vatican City, but has been keen to promote ties with other like-minded democracies in the European Union.

  • Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

    Britain's defence minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defence zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force intensified its overflights on Oct. 1. "You're in danger of destabilising the region, you're in danger of provoking further conflict in other disputed areas," he said during a visit to Brussels for a NATO meeting, which is not expected to discuss China or Taiwan.

  • Saudi leader MBS seemingly open to discussing normalizing relations with Israel, but has conditions: report

    Saudi Arabia establishing full diplomatic ties with Israel would be a major step forward in Arab-Israeli relations.

  • Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Western-backed military development of Ukraine posed a serious threat to Russia, two days after the U.S. defense secretary staged a show of support for Kyiv and encouraged its aspiration to join NATO. Putin told a group of journalists and Russia experts that Tuesday's visit to Ukraine by Lloyd Austin, in which he said no third country had the right to veto its hoped-for NATO membership, had effectively paved the way for Kyiv to join.

  • Israel and France hold secret talks to end Pegasus spyware crisis

    Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris several days ago for talks with his counterparts at the Élysée aimed at ending the crisis around the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO to hack the cell phones of President Emmanuel Macron and other top French officials, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The alleged misuse of NSO software has become a major diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. The crisis led to a

  • Biden's ambassador nominee: "China is not an Olympian power"

    President Biden's nominee to serve as ambassador to China delivered a stark assessment of the challenges the U.S. faces in confronting Beijing, but stressed that the rising superpower is "not all-powerful" and the West retains "substantial" advantages.The big picture: Nicholas Burns, a retired career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, used his confirmation hearing Wednesday to echo the growing bipartisan consensus that China poses "the greatest threat to the security of our country and

  • China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

    China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN. China has recently upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary by flying warplanes near the island and rehearsing beach landings.

  • With Xi-Biden meeting, U.S. aims to show responsible handling of China ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House officials are gearing up for a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping they hope will show the world Washington can responsibly manage relations between the rival superpowers, people familiar with the matter say. Combative diplomatic exchanges with China early in the Biden administration unnerved allies and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi, who has consolidated power in Beijing to a degree not seen since Mao Zedong, is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world's two biggest economies spiraling toward conflict.

  • China warns Slovaks, Czechs of retaliation for Taiwan minister visit

    Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, is always angered by visits of senior Taiwanese officials to other countries, viewing it as covert support for the island's claims to be a state. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will be visiting Slovakia and the Czech Republic next week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-foreign-minister-adds-slovakia-rare-europe-trip-2021-10-21, first attending a forum in Slovakia organised by a local think tank, and then going to Prague to meet the Czech parliament upper house speaker, Milos Vystrcil, and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.

  • North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn't target US

    North Korea hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday came as the U.N. Security Council was set to hold an emergency closed-door meeting over the launch at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom. Tuesday's launch of a new ballistic missile from a submarine was the North's first test of such weaponry in two years and the most significant demonstration of its military might since President Joe Biden took office.

  • Biden seeks to reboot U.S. sanctions policy

    The Biden administration is rethinking the U.S. approach to sanctions after four years of Donald Trump imposing and escalating them.The big picture: Sanctions are among the most powerful tools the U.S. has to influence its adversaries’ behavior without using force. But they frequently fail to bring down regimes or moderate their behavior, and they can increase the suffering of civilians and resentment of the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A new Tre

  • U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

    The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch. North Korea - formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - has long accused the United States of having a hostile policy toward the Asian state and asserted that it has the right to develop weapons for self-defense.

  • Myanmar's economic woes due to gross mismanagement since coup - U.S. official

    Myanmar's economic turmoil is due to political instability and mismanagement following a February coup, a U.S. official said on Wednesday after a junta minister blamed the crisis partly on foreign backers of its opponents. The military government's investment minister attributed Myanmar's economic troubles to sabotage by opponents of the junta and their overseas backers in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about those comments during an online briefing on Wednesday, a senior U.S. state department official said: "Everything we've seen, and we're being told from our folks on the ground, is that there is just sort of gross mismanagement of the economy."

  • UN nuclear watchdog calls for censure of Iran over violations

    World powers should censure Iran for stonewalling the United Nations nuclear inspectors, according to the watchdog agency’s chief.

  • A fraught linkage: US-China trade policy and the US-EU Trade and Technology Council

    Over the past weeks, the Joe Biden administration has pursued two geographic bookends of US foreign economic and strategic policy — namely the first public statement of US trade and investment policy toward China and the convening of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council’s (TTC) first meeting. The substantive results were inconclusive in both cases, leaving major policy questions unanswered for both Asian and European allies.

  • U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European Union - also called for the world's second-largest economy to carry out further liberalisation and open its vast markets, trade sources said. In addition to industrial subsidies, other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization.

  • U.S. mediator says Lebanon-Israel maritime talks need to be quick-Al Hadath TV

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The U.S. mediator for indirect talks on border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel said on Thursday that the negotiations he was hoping to revive should be concluded in a short period if they were to succeed. Amos Hochstein, speaking to Al Hadath TV during a visit to Beirut, said holding the indirect talks last year between the two sides in the presence of the United States and the United Nations was an important milestone but that it remained to be seen whether the right time to resume the talks was now. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started negotiations through a U.S. mediator in Oct. 2020 at the U.N. peacekeeper's base in Lebanon's Naqoura.

  • Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses Syria with Assad - WAM

    Washington's main regional allies have stepped up economic and diplomatic ties with Assad, shunned after a bloody crackdown over a decade ago on peaceful protests against his rule that spiralled into a multi-sided war that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions. The UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018 in a bid to counter the influence of non-Arab actors such as Iran, which along with Russia backs Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebel forces.