Moscow schools placed in 2-hour lockdown

Sep. 27—All Moscow School District buildings returned to normal operations following less than two hours of being in lockdown or secure mode Tuesday.

The Moscow High School building was locked down and all other school district buildings were put in secure mode after a "vague and threatening phone call," according to an email from Superintendent Shawn Tiegs. Parents were notified after the lockdown went into effect.

The call came a little after noon and the school district eventually came to believe it was a hoax, according to Tiegs' email. He returned the schools to normal operations around 1:45 p.m.

There was an "immediate and effective police response" at the high school and a security sweep was conducted. After the sweep was completed and it was determined the call was believed to be a hoax, and with police in the building, it was determined normal operations could resume.

Moscow Police Capt. Dustin Blaker said there is an open investigation to determine the source of the phone call.

Secure mode was left in place a bit longer at the elementary school buildings, which means no one from outside is allowed in the buildings and all outdoor activities for students are suspended. But Tiegs returned the elementary schools to normal operations shortly thereafter.

"As of the time you receive this email, I am now lifting secure mode across all buildings including the elementary buildings and we are resuming normal operations," Tiegs' email read. "Students will resume all activities and can be picked up and walk home from school normally."

Tiegs went on to write that these hoax threats place a burden on the district and leave everyone feeling unsafe.

"As a parent and community member as well as a school employee I feel frustrated and frankly angry that we are forced to deal with calls like this," he wrote. "I wished we lived in a world where these types of action never occurred but of course we don't."

He said the students' safety and security is the district's top priority.