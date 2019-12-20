Moscow security services gunman named as member of shooting club

Russian media reports say the gunman was a member of a rifle club - AP

Russian media on Friday identified the gunman who killed an intelligence officer and injured five more people in Moscow as a member of a shooting club.

The attacker, identified by several media outlets as 39-year old Yevgeny Manyurov, opened fire near the public outreach office of the FSB intelligence agency in central Moscow on Thursday evening.

The FSB did not report the gunman’s identity or his motive.

Investigators have launched an inquiry but have not described the incident as a terrorist attack. Police found weapons including two rifles at the man’s home in the Moscow suburb of Podolsk.

Mr Manyukov was a member of a shooting club and had a valid gun licence, according to public records.

He came in third in a shooting competition in November.

Policemen were stationed outside the Russian Federal Security Service headquarters in Lubyanskaya Square Credit: Alexander Shcherbak\\TASS via Getty Images More

Oleg Solovich of the Moscow City Shooting Sports Club told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper on Friday that Mr Manyukov was a bad shooter and trained at the club for just three months.

On Thursday evening authorities locked down the Lubyanka area - home to the headquarters of the FSB, formerly known as the KGB - which is also a popular destination for bars and shopping.

It was only hours later that people in the offices, bars and shops nearby were allowed to leave.

The mood in Lubyanka remained tense on Friday morning. A reporter for the respected newspaper Kommersant was picked off the street and taken to a police station as he was streaming live from the scene.

Street shootings are highly unusual in Moscow, and the attack happened on the eve of the Day of the Russian Intelligence Community.

Vladimir Putin, the president, who had given his annual press conference just hours earlier was at the gala concert for the Intelligence Day at the Kremlin Palace just a kilometre away when the attack happened.