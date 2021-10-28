Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths
Russia has reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths as Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days to combat the surge in infections.
Russia has reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths as Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days to combat the surge in infections.
"This is major!"View Entire Post ›
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.
Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history. Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.
James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley provided further proof as to why the NBA's officiating changes were necessary.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
A SWAT officer shot the man after he exited the home with weapons in his hand, according to police in Austin.
I was in the dark shadows of the ultrasound room when I first heard the words 'incompatible with life.' I didn’t understand. He was already alive.
"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans," he said on his Instagram story.View Entire Post ›
In a rare interview with Good Morning Britain, Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince, opened up about the close kinship he shares with siblings, Paris and Prince II.
A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Tara Reid and her friend Taryn Manning shut down body shamers who accused Reid of being too thin.
Alec fatally shot his cinematographer with a prop gun. But could he be charged for manslaughter?
The late-night host offered a way to immortalize the Fox News star... if it catches on.
Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan
Donald Trump's "letter to the editor" was crammed full of nonsense, but the newspaper published it anyway,
The Houston Texans should consider giving RB Scottie Phillips more snaps with Mark Ingram now gone to the New Orleans Saints.