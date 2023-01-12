Moscow stabbings suspect appears in Idaho court, gets date for preliminary hearing

The preliminary hearing for the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students won’t be held until late June.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the students’ deaths, made his second appearance in Idaho court Thursday morning in Moscow. Kohberger, is represented by Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor.

Kohberger appeared before 2nd District Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, who set the preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Pacific June 26 at Taylor’s request. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson did not object to the timeline.

Marshall set aside the entire week for the hearing in case it’s necessary. The preliminary hearing is when the prosecutor needs to present enough evidence to prove probable cause that Kohberger committed the crimes.

Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail with no bail amount set. He has not entered a plea. That typically happens at the arraignment, after the preliminary hearing. So it’s likely Kohberger won’t enter a plea until summer.

At the 5-minute status hearing Thursday, Kohberger spoke three words — two yeses and one no to questions posed by the judge confirming he understood he was waiving his right to a speedy hearing within 14 days of his initial court appearance.

Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21; junior Xana Kerndole, 20; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13 at an off-campus home.

The Washington State University graduate student living in Pullman was arrested nearly two weeks ago at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. He waived extradition at a hearing Jan. 3; was flown to Pullman and driven to the jail in Moscow on Jan. 4; and had his first hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on Jan. 5, one week ago.