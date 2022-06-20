Moscow to summon EU ambassador to Russia over Kaliningrad transit - Kaliningrad governor

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anton Alikhanov
    Russian politician

(Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry will summon on Tuesday European Union ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over Lithuania's ban of the transit of goods under EU sanctions through Kaliningrad, the governor of Kaliningrad said on Monday.

Vilnius banned the transit of goods under European Union sanctions through Lithuanian territory to and from the Russian exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, citing EU sanction rules.

"This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told the Russian television. "As far as I know, tomorrow Marcus Ederer, the European Union ambassador to Russia, will be summoned to the foreign ministry .... and he will be told of the appropriate conditions involved here."

There was no immediate official confirmation from the Russian foreign ministry about the summon.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lithuania transit ban to Kaliningrad 'unprecedented' - Kremlin

    STORY: Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology."This decision is really unprecedented. It's a violation of everything," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters."We consider this illegal. The situation is more than serious ... it requires in-depth analysis before we formulate our response and next steps," he added.Sandwiched between EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania, Kaliningrad receives supplies from Russia via rail and gas pipelines through Lithuania.Kaliningrad's governor estimated the ban could affect up to half of all goods that are brought to the region by rail.

  • Russia warns NATO-member Lithuania over Kaliningrad transit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned NATO member Lithuania on Monday that unless the transit of goods to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea was swiftly restored then Moscow would take undisclosed measures to defend its national interests. With east-west relations at a half-century low over Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vilnius banned the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union through Lithuanian territory to and from the exclave, citing EU sanction rules.

  • Russia openly threatens Lithuania over blocked transit to Kaliningrad exclave

    On June 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of Lithuania, in connection with the country's decision to suspend the transit of sanctioned cargo from Russia to Kaliningrad, Russian state-owned propaganda outlet RIA Novosti reported.

  • U.S. in talks with allies on Russian oil price cap, says Yellen

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The United States is in talks with Canada and other allies to further restrict Moscow's energy revenue by imposing a price cap on Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. "We are talking about price caps or a price exception that would enhance and strengthen recent and proposed energy restrictions by Europe, the United States, the UK and others, that would push down the price of Russian oil and depress Putin's revenues, while allowing more oil supply to reach the global market," Yellen told reporters in Toronto.

  • Russia threatens Lithuania with retaliation; China hikes oil imports from Russia: Live updates

    Russia threatened retaliation against Lithuania after its leaders refused to allow rail shipments of sanctioned goods to roll through. Live updates

  • Zelenskyy: The coming week will make history, Russian hostilities expected to intensify

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 23:03 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that the coming week will make history and expects Russia to intensify its activities in Ukraine. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a truly historic week.

  • Russia has had Poland in its sights for a while, says Polish intelligence

    Poland has long been one of Russia’s “targets,” Polish intelligence spokesperson Stanislaw Zaryn said in a Twitter post on June 19.

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    MAXIM SHEMETOVRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was m

  • Putin fears "spark of democracy", Germany's Scholz says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence. Scholz was responding to a question in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur newspaper, published on the government website on Monday, on whether Putin would accept Ukraine moving closer to the European Union.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults on Sievierodonetsk and Sloviansk fronts General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 18:54 The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assault operations near Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora on the Sievierodonetsk front and near Bohorodychne on the Sloviansk front.

  • Russian occupying forces in Kharkiv Oblast build crossing over Oskil river

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 18:28 Russian occupying forces completed the construction of a crossing over River Oskil near the temporarily occupied village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast and are now able to cross the river.

  • U.S. may let Tajikistan hold on to fleeing Afghan aircraft

    The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the U.S. that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul last August, a U.S. military commander said. U.S.-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Islamist Taliban who took over the country as foreign forces withdrew. The Taliban have demanded that the two countries return the aircraft.

  • In Sievierodonetsk, the fighting is already taking place in the industrial zone - Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 20:16 In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, the battles with Russian invaders are already taking place in the city's industrial zone, and Ukrainian defenders control only the territory of the Azot plant.

  • Stop the cuts and build an Army that can stand up to Russia, says Lord Dannatt

    Britain should halt plans to shrink the Army and consider increasing troop numbers in order to stand up to Russia, a former Chief of the General Staff has said.

  • UK must have military capable of fighting in Europe, says army head

    Britain must have a military capable of fighting in Europe and defeating Russia, the new head of the British army was quoted as telling troops by local media. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February, has ruled out sending British troops to help Kyiv, but warned this weekend that London would have to show support for "the long haul". Patrick Sanders, who took command of the British army this month, told British troops, according to the i newspaper on Sunday: "I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power."

  • Over half of Africa’s young adults want to emigrate

    The study shows that on average, 52% of Africa’s youth population want to emigrate but in Nigeria and Sudan, it’s three quarters of the population while in Angola and Malawi it’s two thirds.

  • Missiles shot down over Odesa and the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district - Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 08:15 Russian troops tried to launch a missile strike on the night of 19-20 June against the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and against Odesa in the morning, but the missiles were destroyed in mid-air.

  • Russia advances in battle for eastern Ukraine city as NATO warns of long war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it seized a village near Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a prime target in Moscow's campaign to control the country's east, as the head of NATO predicted the war could last for years. Russia's defence ministry said it had won Metyolkine, a settlement of fewer than 800 people before the war began. Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there.

  • Russia now controls majority of residential areas in Severodonetsk

    Combat over the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is continuing around the clock, and Russian troops currently control the majority of the city’s residential areas, head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said on Ukrainian TV on June 20.

  • Vladimir Putin fears 'spark of democracy' spreading to Russia, German Chancellor says

    Brace for Russia’s war against Ukraine to last ‘years’ Russia blames Ukrainian rebels for bombing in Kherson Russian forces try to take complete control of eastern Donbas Zelensky: 'All that is ours we will take back' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast