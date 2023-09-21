Moscow suspect charged with three felonies

Sep. 21—The man who allegedly fired gunshots from his Moscow apartment and forced a standoff with police earlier this month now faces three counts of a felony charge.

Thomas Adams, 54, remains in Latah County Jail after he was arrested Sept. 5 in his Almon Street apartment.

The suspect fired rounds from his firearm into the surrounding neighborhood and refused to surrender during a six-hour standoff with Latah County regional SWAT and other police.

There were no injuries, but police allegedly found bullet holes and bullets in the neighboring residences. They also allegedly found 15 firearms in Adams' apartment, as well as 114 spent casings and hundreds of live ammunitions of various calibers.

Adams is now being charged with three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling house, which is a felony. The new charge comes with a $50,000 bond.

His other charges are misdemeanors: unlawfully discharging a weapon, disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers.

The updated report describes police canvassing the neighborhood, talking to residents and discovering bullet holes in their homes.

One of those residents, Sierra Valentine, told police she was walking her dogs on Jackson Street at 2 a.m. that day "when she heard several shots being fired in her direction," according to the report.

She ran back to her residence and called 911. Police later found five shots were fired into her residence and 11 shots were fired into her detached shed, the police report says.

Valentine said that based on her experience, she thinks Adams should be charged with attempted murder.

"It really f---- rocked my world," she said about the incident.

She said Adams made her uncomfortable with his behavior in the days preceding his arrest, and that other residents felt the same.

Police contacted Adams hours before the shooting began after he reported hearing a shotgun shell go off nearby.

Adams allegedly claimed he had won the lottery while he was in the Persian Gulf and that people on motorcycles were trying to take the money from him.

While talking to Moscow Police Department Officer Jay Waters, Adams allegedly said he did not see the people on the motorcycles, could not confirm whether anyone was after him, and could not definitively state the supposed gunshot was directed at him.

Waters escorted Adams back to his apartment and observed at least three AR-15-type firearms on the floor. Waters tried to calm Adams and told him to lock his doors and try to get some sleep.

Adams is scheduled for a status conference hearing on Sept. 28.

