Moscow to test seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024

Russian intercontinental ballistic missile Yars during a parade in Moscow, May 9, 2023

Moscow plans to carry out tests of seven intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2024, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Dec. 17, adding that the United States will be notified of the launches at least 24 hours in advance.

"In 2024, seven launches are planned," said Sergei Karakayev, commander of Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces.

The tests allegedly "will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the troops to provide an adequate response to anticipated threats to our country."

"We will continue to improve the maneuverability and secrecy of the mobile missile systems.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law withdrawing Russia's ratification of the global Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on Nov. 2, a move condemned by the organization that promotes adherence to the landmark arms control pact.

The CTBT was opened for signature in 1996 and has since been signed by 187 countries, and ratified by 178, including three nuclear powers: France, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

For the test ban to enter into force, it requires ratification by 44 states who participated in negotiating the agreement and who had nuclear power or research reactors at the time. Of that 44, eight countries have yet to ratify the ban: China, North Korea, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, and the United States.

Russia has conducted unsuccessful tests of the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, a core component of Russia's land-based strategic nuclear forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Telegram on Nov. 4.

