Moscow thwarts Ukraine drone strike on Russian territory, officials claim

Ukrainian farmer Yakiv Marynchenko, 67, inspects the rubble of a destroyed grain storage on his farm, near the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, on Thursday. Marynchenko, who has owned the farm since 1995, cultivates sunflowers, wheat and other grains. He also owned a mill, but it was destroyed when Russian shelling hit his farm at the end of August. Photo by Kateryna Klochko/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Moscow allegedly thwarted a Ukrainian drone stroke on Russian territory on Sunday, officials claimed.

Ukraine made an attempt to carry out what Russia called a "terrorist attack" around 9:40 a.m. local time Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has not made any comments about the alleged drone strike.

"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted over the territory of the Voronezh region," Russian officials said.

In an update about the war effort, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled three attacks in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and two in Luhansk by Ukrainian forces which are continuing their offenses to take back land seized by Russia.

Moscow made several claims that could not be verified by UPI including that U.S.-made armored vehicles and weapons systems were destroyed by Russian forces Sunday and that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed in military actions.

Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry -- which has provided daily intelligence updates since the war began -- said Sunday that Russian forces have likely reinforced their defenses around the occupied town of Tokmak in southern Ukraine just miles from the front line in recent days.

"Russia is likely deploying additional checkpoints, 'hedgehog' anti-tank defenses and digging new trenches in the area, which is held by its 58th Combined Arms Army," the British Defense Ministry said.

"Tokmak is preparing to become a lynchpin of Russian's second main line of defenses. Improvements to the town's defenses likely indicates Russia's growing concern about Ukrainian tactical penetrations of the first main defensive line to the north."

Ukraine has made recent advancements and penetrated enemy lines in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Institute for the Study of War on Saturday.