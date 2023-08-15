Moscow’s top priest in Ukraine suffers heart attack, lawyer says

Metropolitan Pavel of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Ukraine, who was charged with inciting religious enmity and justifying Russia’s armed aggression, has suffered an acute myocardial infarction, his lawyer Mykyta Chekman wrote on Telegram on Aug. 15.

“According to official information from a health care facility, Metropolitan Pavel has been diagnosed with an acute myocardial infarction,” the lawyer said.

The metropolitan was hospitalized and underwent surgery on Aug. 14, Chekman said.

On April 1, Ukraine’s SBU security service charged Pavel (Peter Lebed) with incitement of religious enmity and justification and denial of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Later that day, Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court placed Pavel under a 60-day house arrest, which included the requirement to wear an electronic tracking bracelet. The metropolitan has referred to the case as “political.”

Pavel was charged amidst the refusal of the ROC to vacate the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, despite the state terminating the lease agreement for the property.

On July 13, the SBU charged Pavel over comments he made in an interview in which he allegedly denied Ukraine’s status as a sovereign state, and referred to Russia’s war against Ukraine as a “civil war.”

Previously confined to house arrest, Metropolitan Pavel in Ukraine was then ordered to jail until Aug. 14, with bail set at UAH 33 million ($900,000).

The metropolitan was subsequently released on Aug. 7 after his bail was posted by “parishioners,” his lawyer said.

