Moscow: Ukraine border raid used U.S.-made vehicles

STORY: The Russian military said on Tuesday (May 23) it had routed militants who attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

Russian state media broadcast what it said were images of some of the destroyed vehicles used by the pro-Ukrainian fighters.

In a video released by the Russian defense ministry, Reuters was able to confirm the location of the damaged vehicles as Graivoron Border Crossing Station by buildings, fences, road layout, terrain, and tree lines, which matched satellite imagery of the area and corroborated videos from the same area.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the date the video was filmed, however.