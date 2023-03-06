Moscow Walmart employee stole $121,000 in fraud scheme

Mar. 6—A Moscow Walmart employee pleaded guilty last month to wire fraud for stealing more than $121,000 from the company.

April Snegosky, an employee at the Moscow Walmart from 2018 to 2020, had been accused of embezzling money by overpaying herself and manipulating employee and timecard records. She pleaded guilty Feb. 13 in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene, and is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.

According to court documents, Snegosky reactivated accounts belonging to nine employees that were on sabbatical from their employment. She manipulated the employees' address, Social Security numbers and birth dates. She created fake shifts and clocked the employees in and out of fraudulent shifts. This caused money to be paid to the debit cards in Snegosky's possession. She spent the money on personal expenses, such as credit card payments.

One of her co-workers who came back from sabbatical discovered his direct pay information had been altered and he received a W-2 tax form which showed unexplainably higher earnings.

As a result of her timecard fraud, she received more than $72,000 in unlawful proceeds on the debit cards. Because she overpaid herself, she received nearly $50,000 in additional money. In total, she received $121,891 in fraudulent dollars.

The maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Snegosky must also pay restitution to Walmart to cover the full amount of money stolen.