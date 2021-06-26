Moscow woman is charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter

Jun. 26—A 48-year-old Moscow woman has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony aggravated DUI after she allegedly killed one person and seriously injured another while reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine during a two-vehicle collision Dec. 24 south of Moscow.

Stacey Davis was traveling in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe southbound on U.S. Highway 95 and attempted to turn left onto Eid Road, according to court documents. That is when a 2000 Nissan Altima, heading north, collided with Davis' vehicle head-on. A traffic collision report completed by Idaho State Police concluded that Davis failed to yield.

The driver of the Altima, Hailey Dismukes, 25, of Post Falls, and her two passengers, Brock Montee, 33, of Post Falls, and Calleen White, 75, of Coeur d'Alene, were taken to Gritman Medical Center by Moscow Ambulance. White, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at Gritman, the documents said.

Dismukes was treated and released from the hospital while Montee was taken by Life Flight to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Davis was taken to Gritman in a personal vehicle. She sustained a broken ankle, laceration on her hand and a laceration on her scalp.

Davis was arrested Wednesday and made her initial appearance in Latah County Felony Magistrate Court the same day. She posted bond and was released from Latah County Jail on Friday.

If convicted of vehicular manslaughter, Davis would face a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Aggravated DUI carries a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Davis is set for a status conference Thursday in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.