Moscow woman pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter charge

Dec. 16—A 48-year-old Moscow woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a 75-year-old woman in a two-vehicle collision Dec. 24, 2020, south of Moscow.

Stacey Davis entered guilty pleas for vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence in Latah County District Court.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 16. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said that as part of her plea agreement Davis faces the possibility of being sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two years fixed, in addition to restitution. The judge could order a lighter sentence such as probation.

Davis was traveling in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe on Dec. 24 southbound on U.S. Highway 95 and attempted to turn left onto Eid Road, according to court documents. That is when a 2000 Nissan Altima, heading north, collided with Davis' vehicle head-on. A traffic collision report completed by Idaho State Police concluded that Davis failed to yield.

Davis was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

The driver of the Altima, Hailey Dismukes, 25, of Post Falls, and her two passengers, Brock Montee, 33, of Post Falls, and Calleen White, 75, of Coeur d'Alene, were taken to Gritman Medical Center by Moscow Ambulance. White, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at Gritman.