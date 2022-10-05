9

Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town marked by dead Russian troops and destroyed vehicles

Ukrainian forces recently liberated the town of Lyman from Russian control as part of an ongoing counteroffensive. The bodies of two Russian soldiers lying close to the shattered remains of their vehicles marked their failed retreat.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with DeSantis in Florida as he surveys Hurricane Ian damage

    President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, Florida, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. With the midterm elections just a month away, the crisis had the potential to bring together political rivals in common cause at least for a time. Ian's 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many in Florida are unable to access food and water. Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott's spokesman. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Tuesday that it would be inappropriate for them to focus on political differences.

  • Biden, DeSantis speak of cooperation as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Ian

    After meeting residents and business owners devastated by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden, discussed how local, state and federal agencies can work together to help those affected by the storm.

  • Vogue editor speaks out after facing body shaming: 'Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world.'

    Gabriella Karefa-Johnson said that she faced an onslaught of fatphobia after public controversy with Kanye West.

  • Russian soldiers killed in the fight litter road from Lyman

    After Russia’s illegal annexation of provinces in the eastern Donbas region, Russian troops withdrew from Lyman under Ukrainian fire, leaving a path of death and destruction.

  • Pentagon announces $625 million in weapon assistance for Ukraine

    STORY: This assistance package came after the upper house of Russia's parliament voted to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it claimed from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict.Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

  • ‘We appreciate working together.’ DeSantis, Biden tout hurricane response in Fort Myers

    Speaking at a podium in front of Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden declared it would take “years” for Florida to fully recover from Hurricane Ian’s devastating effects, while he touted the federal government’s swift response and the “extraordinary cooperation” with officials of every level of government.

  • Ron DeSantis Claims Media Hoped Hurricane Would Hit Tampa 'To Advance Their Agenda'

    "They don't care about the lives here," the Florida governor said in a bizarre accusation following Hurricane Ian.

  • Special Operations Forces soldiers miraculously survive tank attack, which they even filmed

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:29 Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine who participate in combat operations to liberate the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast have posted a unique footage from the front line.

  • Expert: Parkland school shooter faked fetal alcohol symptoms

    Prosecutors spent several hours Tuesday trying to prove Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz purposely did poorly on tests administered to see if he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, the primary reason his attorneys say he murdered 17 people four years ago.

  • Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

    Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.

  • Biden seems to say 'No one f***s with a Biden' during tour of Hurricane Ian devastation

    After touring areas of Fort Myers, Fla., devastated by Hurricane Ian, President Biden engaged in a conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy and appeared to say, "No one f***s with a Biden." Murphy responded, "You’re goddamned right," and laughed.

  • Biden is heading to Florida to meet with families impacted by Hurricane Ian

    President Joe Biden will survey some of the damage done by the Category 4 storm and meet with officials to discuss the aid needed to rebuild the impacted areas.

  • Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will […] The post Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Russian men take long road out to escape mobilization

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin's military call-up for the war in Ukraine has prompted tens of thousands of Russian men to try to flee the country, often by circuitous routes.Kirill Ponomarev, from Voronezh close to Ukraine, has now reached Yerevan in Armenia. The 24 year-old journalist was already planning to leave and had a ticket for 6 days' time.The day after Putin's speech, he decided it was too risky to wait. It took him a week on a journey by car, train and plane spanning more than 6,000 miles."The border guards were quite tongue-in-cheek: at the border a border guard got on the train and said: "Wow, I've never seen so many men on this train, where are you all going?" Everyone said they were going to see their relatives, their grandmother, their girlfriend."Yerevan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, like other capitals of former Soviet states that let in Russians without visas, have become havens.Especially so for members of the Russian urban middle classes who were able to move quickly and had resources to escape.Russian citizen Sergei Goncharov fled to Bishkek in Kyrgysztan, and faced questions at passport control."The most common ones (questions at passport control) were: 'Why are you going there?' 'What are you doing to do there?' 'How long are you going to stay there?' 'Have you got a return ticket and when are you coming back?'""Some of those (men in the queue) were taken to a special room full of policemen, for some reason, I don't know why. And subsequently they didn't get on the flight. So apparently the officers did not let them out of the country.""The worst part is: I basically had to leave my family, friends, loved ones - basically everyone - in Russia."Russia said over 200,000 people have already been drafted into the country's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago.Reports have surfaced of men with no military experience or past draft age receiving call-up papers, adding to outrage that has reignited dormant - and banned - anti-war demonstrations.

  • Russia champions Elon Musk's 'peace' proposal, Ukraine rejects Musk as two-faced

    The Kremlin applauded Elon Musk's apparent proposal that Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia and redo vote on annexed territories Moscow looks to annex.

  • City under siege hid stash of gold coins 1,300 years ago. It was just found in Israel

    The gold coins were hidden at the base of a stone wall for over a century, archaeologists say.

  • Biden to see Hurricane Ian’s devastation first-hand during visit to Southwest Florida

    President Joe Biden will survey the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian during a visit to Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Lukashenko confirms Belarus’ participation in war against Ukraine

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Belarus is taking part in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Belarusian state news agency BELTA quoted him as saying on Oct. 4.

  • Russian defenses collapse in northern Kherson Oblast while Ukrainians push ahead in Luhansk, says ISW

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to achieve "significant success" in Kherson Oblast, while simultaneously continuing the offensive in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War reported on Oct. 4.

  • Ukraine claims rapid pushback of Russian troops

    STORY: There were multiple scenes reported like this on Tuesday (October 4) of Ukrainian soldiers raising flags as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced major, rapid advances against Russian forces and the freeing of dozens of towns in the south and the east.In a Tuesday night time address Zelenskiy said, quote:“This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centers have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.”Russia proclaimed the annexation of those regions last Friday (September 30) after holding what it called referendums, votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.In Kharkiv, Ukrainian soldiers filmed themselves after retaking the village of in Borivska Andriivka.Here in Kherson, one soldier raised the flag shouting ‘Glory to Ukraine’ with similar scenes said to have taken place in other areas of the region. The videos are all said to have been filmed on Tuesday. Reuters has verified the locations in the videos, but could not independently verify the date. Ukrainian forces retook several villages along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday (October 3), according to Ukrainian officials and a Russian-backed leader in the area. In the east, Ukrainian soldiers have been expanding an offensive after capturing the town of Lyman in the north of Donetsk.Meanwhile, Russian forces in the Donetsk and Kherson regions have been forced to retreat in recent days and seem to be struggling to stop an increasingly Western-equipped Ukrainian army.U.S. President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy in a call on Tuesday the U.S. would provide Ukraine with $625 million dollars in new security assistanceIn a decree on Tuesday, Zelenskiy formally declared any talks with Putin "impossible," while leaving the door open to talks with Moscow if it got a new leader.The Kremlin said that what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine would not end if Kyiv ruled out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate."