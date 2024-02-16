Moselle Estate under contract: Alex Murdaugh's one time family home to become a horse farm

Geldings will gallop and ponies will soon play where bourbon-soaked, millionaire lawyers once gathered for outdoor sport.

The remaining parcels of Moselle, the vast, rural Colleton County estate that became internationally known as the crime scene of the June 2021 Murdaugh family murders, is expected to be sold again -- this time to owners with big dreams of transforming it into a horse farm.

On Friday (Feb. 16) the J.P. King Auction Company and the Crosby Land Company announced that Moselle Estate, which included the "luxury home" and surrounding 21-plus acres on Moselle Road in Islandton, S.C., is under contract for $1 million.

National real estate auctioneer company J.P. King has been retained to conduct an online auction of the storied Moselle Road home and immediate surrounding acres.

At the buyer’s request, the buyer's name will not be released, said J.P. King and Crosby Land in a joint release, but the buyer has multiple business offices in South Carolina and plans to develop the Moselle Estate for use as a horse farm.

The custom-built home and land were part of a more than 1,700-acre property sold in March 2023 to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley. This 21-acre portion reportedly does not include the kennel area where the Murdaugh murders occurred.

“J.P. King is excited to have secured a buyer who is going to fully utilize and repurpose this wonderful property,” said Trey Perman, CEO, of J.P. King Auction Company. “Our online auction process for this luxury property was successful in that it helped find both the market and the market price for the seller and buyer,” explained Perman.

The Moselle Estate House is located in Islandton, South Carolina and is comprised of 21 acres. The landscape consists of upland open fields and a mature old growth hardwood forest.

According to the release, the online auction helped secure a contract with an out-of-town buyer who was familiar with the area.

J.P. King has deep experience in equestrian properties, including selling equestrian properties such as the world-renowned Calumet Horse Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and others in Florida, Kentucky, California and many other areas, added the release.

Islandton is about an hour and a half from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports.

Moselle Estate House interior

About J.P. King Auction Company

J.P. King Auction Company, headquartered in Gadsden, Alabama, specializes in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. J.P. King is a leading national real estate auctioneer of high value assets, including developer auctions, private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more. For more information, call 800-558-5464 or visitwww.jpking.com.

About Crosby Land Company

Crosby Land Company, Inc., is a premier land brokerage in the Southeast with extensive background in forestry, agriculture, wildlife management, and conservation. For more information, www.crosbylandco.com

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Moselle under contract: Murdaugh family home to become a horse farm