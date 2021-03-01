Moses Lake man allegedly caught with more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine

Feb. 28—MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was booked into the Grant County Jail Thursday for allegedly maintaining a drug house after the Moses Lake Police Department seized more than three pounds of drugs from his home.

Joshua Mosley, 41, also was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four counts of illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of other drugs, according to a MLPD press release.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 800 block of Winona Street, the press release said. Police with a warrant search found more than three pounds of methamphetamine packaged for sale, smaller amounts of cocaine, heroin, pills, psilocybin mushrooms and four pistols.

All four residents of the house were convicted felons, and are not allowed to possess firearms.

The case is still under investigation and other charges may be filed, the press release said.