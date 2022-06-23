Moses Lake man arrested on drug charges

Jun. 22—MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is in custody following his arrest on Tuesday for selling drugs in the Northshore neighborhood of Moses Lake.

According to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department, detectives with the MLPD's street crimes unit arrested Eric Deane, 58, at his home in the 200 block of W. Northshore Drive following numerous complaints from neighbors of short-term traffic at the home and suspicions of criminal activity.

"The investigation revealed that Deane was trafficking drugs out of a basement apartment at the home," the post said, noting MLPD officers obtained both an arrest warrant for Deane and a search warrant for the home.

"We worked on the case for about two weeks," said MLPD Capt. Mike Williams, adding that only MLPD officers were involved in the arrest.

Detectives reported finding a small amount of amphetamine as well as evidence of drug trafficking following their search of the home, according to the MLPD statement. Following his arrest, Deane was booked into the Grant County Jail in Ephrata on charges of possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver.

In addition, MLPD reported that officers also arrested Brian Godfrey, 56, who was wanted in connection with an escape from community custody during the Tuesday afternoon search of the residence.

"This case illustrates the importance of the community and the police department working hand in hand to solve problems," the MLPD post said. "Without the information and assistance of the neighbors, this investigation would have taken much longer. We value the relationship with our community and try to strengthen it every day."

The MLPD also said in the post that the owner of the home has been notified that the MLPD intends to seize the property if it continues to be used for criminal activity. The exact address and name of the homeowner was not given.

"We don't comment on people not involved in a crime," Williams said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Recent Headlines