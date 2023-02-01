Moses Lake man arrested for reported domestic violence at BBCC

Jan. 31—MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is in jail following an alleged domestic assault at Big Bend Community College, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Moses Denzel Jones, 23, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony harassment (domestic violence), according to the GCSO.

Deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Monday night in response to a report that a male student, identified as Jones, had assaulted a 19-year-old female earlier in the day. Both the suspect and the victim, who was not named, live in the residence halls and are or had been in a dating relationship, according to the statement.

The victim reported that the suspect had become intoxicated and belligerent in her room, held an open pair of scissors to her neck, threatened her and choked her twice. The victim reportedly pepper-sprayed him and he was removed from the building by residence hall staff, according to the GCSO statement.